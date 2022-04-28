“She deserves justice just like the next person”; Family of woman killed on Indy’s Northeast side wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS — From two different states, two sisters reflect on the life of Irene Williams.

“That's my sister — same mom and dad — that's my baby sister,” Mis Spencer said.

Irene’s sisters describe the 36-year-old mother as a kind, carefree soul who just loved to make anyone smile.

“Irene was a very bubbly energetic spirited," Linda Clayburne said. "Even as a child her spirit just lights up the room."

The sisters are desperately trying to put together the pieces of who shot and killed their sister.

“I took my sister in when she was a baby," Clayburne said. "I kind of raised her like my daughter. So I’m more like a mother to her as well as my other sisters. We had some trying times with our family, so as a community I stepped in and I tried to give her a better life."

IMPS said they responded around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court.

Officers found Williams and 41-year-old William Davis outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Sunday we got the call that she was shot," Clayburne said. "Irene knew Indianapolis. She liked the area. Everybody loved her and knew of her she was very cool (and) laid back."

According to IMPD, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Now her family just wants answers to why their sister was taken away from them far too soon.

"She deserves justice just like the next person,” Spencer said.