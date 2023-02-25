Shell casing found in Noblesville Meijer parking lot following road rage report

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Police are investigating after a shell casing was found in a Meijer parking lot as they investigated a road rage report.

Police responded to the Mercantile Blvd Meijer just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe the suspect fired in the area at least once before leaving the scene.

No one was injured.

Police tell WRTV the suspect is believed to be a man who was driving a black Toyota sedan.

The incident comes one day after a suspect fired multiple rounds at two people loading groceries at an Anderson Walmart. The victims were also robbed.

In Indianapolis, a man was shot by another driver Thursday evening while driving on Interstate 65 near 21st Street.

