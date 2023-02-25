Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Shell casing found in Noblesville Meijer parking lot following road rage report

noblesville meijer.PNG
WRTV
noblesville meijer.PNG
Posted at 11:02 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 23:03:36-05

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Police are investigating after a shell casing was found in a Meijer parking lot as they investigated a road rage report.

Police responded to the Mercantile Blvd Meijer just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe the suspect fired in the area at least once before leaving the scene.

No one was injured.

Police tell WRTV the suspect is believed to be a man who was driving a black Toyota sedan.

The incident comes one day after a suspect fired multiple rounds at two people loading groceries at an Anderson Walmart. The victims were also robbed.

In Indianapolis, a man was shot by another driver Thursday evening while driving on Interstate 65 near 21st Street.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE