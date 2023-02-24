Road rage shooting injures man on Interstate 65 north of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are currently investigating the Indianapolis district's eighth road rage shooting on Indianapolis interstates so far this year.

This is after a man was shot Thursday evening while driving on Interstate 65 near 21st Street. A driver in another vehicle shot the man.

After being struck by gunfire, the man drove himself to the 21st Street exit (near an IFD station) where he was given medical aid. They are in stable condition upon last check, according to Indiana State Police.

MORE | Road rage shootings are on the rise in Indiana and one victim's mother is urging drivers to 'take a breath'

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives determined the the driver of the white Chrysler 200 was in the left lane and passing a black Nissan Altima that was in the center lane. The driver of the Nissan, described as a Hispanic male, fired at least one round at the Chrysler, according to ISP.

The bullet went through the passenger door and struck the driver in the leg, then exited the Chrysler through the driver's door, a release from Indiana

Investigators believe this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that began moments before the shooting.

According to ISP, along with this being the eighth interstate shooting on Indianapolis district this are 35 additional incidents involving someone pointing a firearm during road rage incidents.

Indiana State Police asks anyone with information about this road rage shooting call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).