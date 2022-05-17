Shooting along Indiana highway where SUV was stopped kills 2

PALMYRA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two men were fatally shot after a police officer and two good Samaritans stopped along a southern Indiana highway to help a driver who was stopped in the roadway.

Indiana State Police say the shooting happened Monday night after an officer with the Palmyra Police Department stopped to assist the “apparent stranded motorist” on State Road 135, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Police didn’t say what precipitated the gunfire or who fired the shots.

The shooting killed the SUV's driver, 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, Kentucky, and one of the good Samaritans, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan, of Corydon, Indiana.

The officer had what police described as minor injuries.