Shooting in Anderson leaves man critically injured, police say

Posted at 9:53 PM, Apr 21, 2022
ANDERSON — A man is in critical condition after he was shot late Thursday, police say.

Officers found the 29-year-old man while responding about 7:19 p.m. to a report of a person shot at the intersection of West 14th and Nelle streets, according to Anderson police.

Officers provided medical aid to the man, and he was later transported to a local hospital.

Several officers canvassed the area of the shooting.

Additional details were not disclosed.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Anderson police Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.

