Shooting suspect flees cops from Indy to Brownsburg, crashes, is then extricated from vehicle: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man suspected of shooting another person on the city's north side fled officers in a vehicle from Indianapolis Brownsburg, where he crashed and was extricated after refusing to exit the vehicle.

That man is now in police custody in connection with the shooting at about 7:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, said IMPD Officer William Young.

Officers arrived to find the male victim wounded. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Police later attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be driven by the suspect. The driver then fled, prompting officers to chase the driver to East County Road 600 North and Northfield Drive in Brownsburg. It was there he crashed.

Police were initially unsure if the driver couldn't exit the vehicle or was refusing to do so, so they used a drone to determine he was likely unable to get out.

He was later extricated and transported to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash.

"IMPD aggravated assault detective responded and are still actively investigating. Detectives are confident the suspect responsible for the shooting is in custody and there is not ongoing threat to the community. The suspect is in custody and receiving medical treatment. There are multiple crime scene and officers/detectives will be working for several hours," Young said in an email.

The Brownsburg Police Department said on Facebook that all lanes at the intersection of East 56th Street and Northfield Drive were closed due to the crash.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Young said additional information is expected to be released Wednesday.