Shot fired into Indianapolis home strikes teen inside

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen was injured after being struck by a bullet that police believe was shot outside their home early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7600 block of W. 10th St. just after midnight for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located a teenage victim. The teen was transported to Riley Hospital for Children. The teen's injuries have not been released.

Preliminary information shows that the teen was inside the home when shots were fired outside and into the residence, striking the victim, IMPD says. The residence is beleived to be the only one that sustained damage.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.