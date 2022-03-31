Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Shot fired into Indianapolis home strikes teen inside

Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:12:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen was injured after being struck by a bullet that police believe was shot outside their home early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7600 block of W. 10th St. just after midnight for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located a teenage victim. The teen was transported to Riley Hospital for Children. The teen's injuries have not been released.

Preliminary information shows that the teen was inside the home when shots were fired outside and into the residence, striking the victim, IMPD says. The residence is beleived to be the only one that sustained damage.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Inside Indy Events
Indiana Black Expo 2022 free concert lineup announced
Shakkira Harris
Inside Indy Events
Chris Rock bringing comedy tour to Indy
Shakkira Harris
Indianapolis Local News
Mean Girls: From cult classic to hit musical
Ray Steele
Broad Ripple
Organic Broad Ripple cafe closing due to pandemic's impact
Shakkira Harris
Mass Ave
Bottleworks District expanding
Andrew Smith
Entertainment News
Indy's outdoor concert season is here: What you need to know
Shakkira Harris

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH