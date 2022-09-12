Shots fired near Pike Branch Library, campus briefly placed on lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday afternoon, IMPD officers responded to active shots fired at the Indianapolis Public Library - Pike Branch.

This is located near the 6600 block of Zionsville Road.

According to IMPD, there are no injuries to report and two people were detained for possible connection to the shots fired.

There is no ongoing threat. Pike High School was placed on lockdown between 3:30 - 3:47 p.m.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said anyone with information about the shots fired, that did not get a chance to speak with detectives at the scene, can all 317-327-6600.