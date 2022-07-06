SOUTHPORT — Southport Assistant Police Chief Lossie Davis wants to be a part of the solution to help end gun violence in Indianapolis.

Davis has been in law enforcement for more than 29 years, and in 2020 was the first African American woman to be appointed to the Southport Police Department's command staff.

Davis knows all too well how gun violence can impact a family.

She lost her son to gun violence more than 10 years ago.

“My son is deceased, he was killed July 30, 2011, while he was away from home attending a basketball camp in a case of mistaken identity,” Davis said.

Less than a year ago, she joined IMPD as a victim assistance counselor with its Homicide Victim Assistance Unit.

“I chose to make a change, if you want to change, you have to make a change and the only way you’re going to do that is by doing something about it what you are tired of seeing, what I am tired of seeing in this city ad that’s violence,” Davis said.

When asked about the recent gun violence involving teenagers and children – Davis is calling on parents to be a part of the solution and know where their child is at all times.

“Don’t just be a parent when the crime scene tape goes up be a parent before that crime scene tape goes up because we have to be involved in our children’s lives,” Davis said.

Davis tells WRTV that she wants to see parents be more involved in their children’s life.

“We have to have accountability and responsibility for our actions and that what I want to see here on the city and the nation,” Davis said.

You can help be a part of the solution. On July 16, the Girls Who Brunch Tour is coming to Indianapolis.

