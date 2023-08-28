Watch Now
State police searching for witnesses of Sunday night road rage shooting on I-465

<i>Vic Ryckaert/WRTV</i>
<i>Indiana State Police squad car.</i>
Posted at 7:45 AM, Aug 28, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was injured Sunday night after being shot during a possible road rage incident on I-465 near Emerson Avenue.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to I-465 near the 52.8 mile marker on a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m.

Trooper Damon Munn located a person with a gunshot wound and quickly was able to stop the bleeding until EMTs arrived. The man was eventually transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

According to ISP, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from road rage.

Anyone who was in the area of the Emerson Avenue exit around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday that may have witnesses the incident is asked to contact Indiana State Police.

