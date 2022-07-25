Watch Now
State police warning Hoosiers of Department of Workforce Development scam

Posted at 6:10 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 18:10:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are warning the community after receiving multiple complaints about a potential text message scam in Indiana.

According to ISP, a messenger has been sending texts to Hoosiers claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. They indicate the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.

The message gives a link to click, where personal information is requested.

According to ISP, the Department of Workforce Development has confirmed they will not send a text or email message asking individuals to click a link to receive benefits.

Clicking on the link and providing personal information will give fraudsters the ability to access personal accounts or sell personal information on the dark web.

A reputable resource to research potential scams, or cross-check a suspicious message you have received can be found on the Better Business Bureau's Website.

