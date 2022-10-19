Suspect in deadly shooting killed man during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death during a dispute over less than $100, a court document alleges.

The 24-year-old suspect confronted Calvin Lawson Jr., 32, outside his apartment and goaded him to fight him before he pulled out a gun and shot him at least once.

Police found Lawson wounded when they responded about 9 p.m. to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on Oct. 14. Lawson was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

An investigation found that Lawson was getting ready to fight the suspect when he was shot. After Lawson fell to the ground, the suspect walked up to him and was about to shoot him again before someone yelled and the suspect ran off.

A witness who knew both Lawson and the suspect told detectives that they didn't expect the suspect to shoot Lawson.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday. In an interview, he denied his suspected involvement in the shooting.

As of Wednesday, he hadn't been formally charged. WRTV will not name the suspect until charges are filed.