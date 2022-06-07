Suspect in eastside Indianapolis shooting arrested after fleeing to Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS — A man now charged in an April shooting at an eastside motel was arrested in Tennessee after leading police there on a chase, authorities say.

Maceo D. Roberts, 23, of Memphis, Tenn. fled the state after shooting a 41-year-old man, leaving him critically injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found the victim wounded while responding about 1:30 a.m. to the Budget 8 Inn, 6850 East 21st St. for reports of a person shot. Officers provided medical aid to the man at the scene until he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later identified Roberts as the suspect and determined he had fled to Memphis through interviews with witnesses, according to IMPD.

Police say Memphis police found a car driven by Roberts within hours after the fact.

Officers approached the vehicle and attempted a stop, but Roberts fled, leading to a short pursuit. He was eventually arrested on local charges and an out-of-state warrant, according to IMPD.

Roberts was charged Friday with one count each of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, online court records show.

An initial court appearance had yet to be scheduled on his behalf as of Tuesday.