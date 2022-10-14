Watch Now
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody with GPS monitoring after court suppresses evidence

WRTV
Posted at 6:33 PM, Oct 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Superior Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.

Caden Smith was 16 years old at the time of his arrest in connection with the triple homicide of Michael James, 22, Abdulla Mubarak, 17, and Joseph Thomas, 18. Their bodies were found in a remote field area in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street near Interstate 465.

After the decision by the court to suppress key evidence in the case against Smith weeks ago, on Friday, Smith was released from custody with GPS monitoring.

In court, Smith’s attorneys argued that the search warrants executed by IMPD were defective and without probable cause. The court agreed.

With the court’s agreement, all items seized from the warrant were suppressed.

The state filed an order to reconsider the ruling, but the request was denied.

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office is now appealing the court’s decision.

