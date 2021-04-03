Suspect who struck U.S. Capitol officers has connections to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect who crashed into two U.S. Capitol police officers Friday, killing one and injuring another, is believed to have connections to Indiana and Virginia, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The sources have identified the suspect as Noah Green, 25.

Green was shot by police after he crashed into a barricade and struck two U.S. Capitol Police officers, got out of the car and ran towards officers with a knife. He later died, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans also died after the incident. Another officer, who hasn’t been identified, is stable.

"The FBI Indianapolis Field Office is providing support and assisting our law enforcement partners as needed," Chris Bavender, public affairs specialist for the FBI Indianapolis Field Office, said.

