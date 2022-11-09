Suspects in string of robberies on Indianapolis' north side arrested following standoff, pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across the city's north side following a standoff and pursuit that followed their latest heist, police have announced.

The 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of robbing a Family Dollar — the seventh robbery police say they were responsible for.

Indianapolis metro officers and FBI personnel confronted the suspects at the store, 5135 N. Keystone Ave., after noticing them there during a follow-up investigation nearby due to a high number of robberies in the area.

Officers followed the male suspect to the store, and shortly afterward, they were notified he was inside the store. That prompted them to implement a tactical approach.

Then, the male suspect ran outside the store and go into a Ford Escape driven by the woman. The pair took off and led officers on a brief pursuit which ended when the Ford became disabled.

Both suspects were then apprehended and the man was taken to a local hospital for a possible drug overdose. He was later placed in police custody after an evaluation. The woman was also placed in police custody.

Police found several pieces of evidence — including a weighted Glock airsoft gun — linking the suspects to previous robberies along North Keystone Avenue, including the following locations:

Oct. 10 — Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 16 — Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 23 — Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 26 — CVS, 2330 E 46th St.

Oct. 28 — Family Dollar, 5135 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 31 — Smoke Kulture, 5310 N. Keystone Ave.

As of early Wednesday, the suspects were being kept in the Marion County Jail but hadn't yet been charged. WRTV will not name the suspects unless formal charges are filed.