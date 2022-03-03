Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Suspended Indianapolis priest pleads guilty in minor sex abuse case

Fr. David Marcotte
Provided
Fr. David Marcotte, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.
Fr. David Marcotte
Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 16:33:08-05

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Indianapolis Catholic priest suspended amid allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to one charge filed against him.

According to the Hamilton Superior Court plea agreement, Fr. David Marcotte, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.

The State motioned to dismiss two charges he faced — child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification, according to the agreement.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis suspended Marcotte from ministry in February 2019 after its victim assistance coordinator learned of the abuse allegations. The Archdiocese alerted authorities and notified the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board about the allegation.

According to court documents, Marcotte allegedly sent inappropriate pictures to the juvenile victim and engaged in sexual conduct via various social media platforms, including apparent attempts to recruit others to participate.

The alleged abuse took place in 2016.

Marcotte was ordained in June 2014 and had served in a number of assignments since then. He had served at SS Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood, the University of Indianapolis, St. Malachy Parish, Brownsburg, St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville, Roncalli High School in Indianapolis. He has also had second stints at UIndy and SS Francis and Clare Parish.

Marcotte is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. April 7.

TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!