Suspended Indianapolis priest pleads guilty in minor sex abuse case

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Indianapolis Catholic priest suspended amid allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to one charge filed against him.

According to the Hamilton Superior Court plea agreement, Fr. David Marcotte, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.

The State motioned to dismiss two charges he faced — child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification, according to the agreement.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis suspended Marcotte from ministry in February 2019 after its victim assistance coordinator learned of the abuse allegations. The Archdiocese alerted authorities and notified the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board about the allegation.

According to court documents, Marcotte allegedly sent inappropriate pictures to the juvenile victim and engaged in sexual conduct via various social media platforms, including apparent attempts to recruit others to participate.

The alleged abuse took place in 2016.

Marcotte was ordained in June 2014 and had served in a number of assignments since then. He had served at SS Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood, the University of Indianapolis, St. Malachy Parish, Brownsburg, St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville, Roncalli High School in Indianapolis. He has also had second stints at UIndy and SS Francis and Clare Parish.

Marcotte is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. April 7.