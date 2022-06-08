Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Teen arrested after displaying stolen gun near Downtown Canal Walk, Indianapolis police say

Suspect was among group seen with weapons, cops say
People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
stock image
People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:41:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was arrested over the weekend after he was seen carrying a handgun that was stolen near the Downtown Canal Walk, police say.

The 16-year-old was among a group of juveniles seen displaying handguns "in plain view" Saturday near the canal, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD special events officers were working with downtown district officers on a gun deterrence detail near the Colts Canal Playspace when they saw the group.

When officers approached the group, they fled south on the canal, at which point police set up a perimeter in the area. The 16-year-old was later located and detained in the 500 block of North Senate Avenue, according to IMPD.

Police discovered the teen had a handgun that was stolen locally.

Another gun was found in the 600 block of North Senate Avenue by a ballistics K-9 unit.

Police identified others who were with the 16-year-old suspect but determined none of them had guns.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

WRTV has requested additional details from IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!