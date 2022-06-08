Teen arrested after displaying stolen gun near Downtown Canal Walk, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was arrested over the weekend after he was seen carrying a handgun that was stolen near the Downtown Canal Walk, police say.

The 16-year-old was among a group of juveniles seen displaying handguns "in plain view" Saturday near the canal, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD special events officers were working with downtown district officers on a gun deterrence detail near the Colts Canal Playspace when they saw the group.

When officers approached the group, they fled south on the canal, at which point police set up a perimeter in the area. The 16-year-old was later located and detained in the 500 block of North Senate Avenue, according to IMPD.

Police discovered the teen had a handgun that was stolen locally.

Another gun was found in the 600 block of North Senate Avenue by a ballistics K-9 unit.

Police identified others who were with the 16-year-old suspect but determined none of them had guns.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

WRTV has requested additional details from IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.