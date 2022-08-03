Teen fatally shot in self-defense after suspected robbery on Indianapolis' east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted to rob two people in a car on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter was taken into police custody, an official said.

The teen was identified as Armohnie Preswood, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

"The victims of an apparent robbery defended themselves and now we have one deceased male and two subjects with the police," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Capt. Chris Boomershine told WRTV at the scene.

Officers found the male wounded outside a home while they responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 11900 block of Tapp Drive, just outside Cumberland, for a person shot. This is near the intersection of Tapp and Winding Hart drives.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Around that time, the suspected shooter was taken into custody, Foley said.

"That individual is believed to be the person responsible for the shooting and that individual is cooperating with police at this time," Foley said in an email. "There is a good amount of evidence to collect. Detectives, officers, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency will be on scene for several hours."

Later, Foley said the shooting apparently started when two people in a car were approached by multiple other people.

"At least one of those individuals, including the deceased, was armed with a firearm. At some point, shots were fired and the deceased was struck with gunfire. It is believed this was some type of robbery attempt," Foley said. "It has not been determined that this was specifically an attempted carjacking."

Foley said the case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for review and a final decision on possible charges.

Police haven't released additional information.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to call Detective Andrew McKalips at 317-327-3475 or Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

