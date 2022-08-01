Boy, 17, found shot to death on Indianapolis' north side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was found shot to death in a suspected homicide early Monday on the city's north side, police say.

Officers found the 17-year-old while responding about 2:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the teen in a grassy area near the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

He was identified as Robert Fletcher Jr., according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police haven't released additional details.

Officials asked anyone with more information to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or Douglas.Swails@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.