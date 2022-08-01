Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Boy, 17, found shot to death on Indianapolis' north side, police say

A teenage boy was found shot to death in a suspected homicide early Monday on the city's north side, police say.
7100 Knobwood homicide
Posted at 6:47 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 12:20:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was found shot to death in a suspected homicide early Monday on the city's north side, police say.

Officers found the 17-year-old while responding about 2:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the teen in a grassy area near the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

He was identified as Robert Fletcher Jr., according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police haven't released additional details.

Officials asked anyone with more information to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or Douglas.Swails@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!