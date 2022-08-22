Teen girl dies after being found shot in parking lot of apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old girl is dead after police say she was found shot outside of an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Katrina Strowder, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering from injuries from an apparent shooting. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting or any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Detective Steven Gray at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Editor's note: IMPD initially said the victim was an adult. The coroner's office on Wednesday clarified she was 16 years old.