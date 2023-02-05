Teen shot, killed at home in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen is dead after a shooting at a home in Irvington late Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a home in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD, Detective Michael Wright at 317-327-3475 or Michael.Wright@indy.gov or you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.