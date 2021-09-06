Watch
Teen shot, killed on near east side

Posted at 5:42 PM, Sep 06, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on the city's near east side.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the teen, identified as a male, according to an officer at the scene, was found outside of a home located on Randolph Street.

He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.

