Teen boy wounded in drive-by at Indianapolis convenience store, cops say

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 08:45:07-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting overnight at a convenience store on the city's northwest side, police say.

The victim was at the Express Pantry off North High School Road when someone in a vehicle shot him, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Maj. Kerry Buckner.

Buckner initially said the victim is 17, but IMPD Officer William Young later clarified he is 16.

Officers responded around midnight Thursday to the store, located in the 4200 block of North High School Road, where they found the victim wounded.

In an email, IMPD said the victim was "awake and breathing" at the scene.

A vehicle possibly involved was described as a gray or silver Dodge Charger, Buckner said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

