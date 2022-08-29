Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side

Ritter shooting.jpg
WRTV / Eldon Wheeler
Ritter shooting.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 17:19:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS – An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead.

On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a teenage male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Several hours later, they were pronounced dead.

IMPD detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

They ask anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE