Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead.
On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a teenage male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).
The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Several hours later, they were pronounced dead.
IMPD detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
They ask anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.
TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested