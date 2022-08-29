Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead.

On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a teenage male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Several hours later, they were pronounced dead.

IMPD detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

They ask anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.