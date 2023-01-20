Teens charged in Lafayette arsons now charged with vandalizing school buses

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — After months of investigation, two 16-year-olds have been charged with vandalizing several school buses last year.

On August 27, multiple school buses were found damaged at Wea Ridge Elementary and Wea Ridge Middle School.

The playground area and equipment were also damaged.

Photo Provided / Tippecanoe School Corporation Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of two Tippecanoe Schools due to reports of vandalism.

On Friday, Lafayette Police announced that the teens were charged for their involvement in the vandalism. Charging information is not being released because the two are minors.

Police say the two are the same suspects in a series of January arsons on Olympia Drive.

Both boys are in "secure detention."