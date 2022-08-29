8 Tippecanoe School Corporation buses and playground done extensive damage: TCSO

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded at approximately 9:26 a.m. on Sunday to reports of vandalism to the playground area and what appeared to be a damaged school bus at the area of Wea Ridge Elementary and Wea Ridge Middle School.

Arriving at the scene, deputies were able to confirm that extensive damage had been done to the playground area and equipment, according to a release sent out by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. It was also confirmed that more than one school bus belonging to the Tippecanoe School Corporation had significant damage.

Photo Provided / Tippecanoe School Corporation Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of two Tippecanoe Schools due to reports of vandalism.

It was determined that six buses had been driven within and outside the secured parking lot, just south of Wea Middle School.

Two of the buses were stuck in the mud outside of the fenced area, south of the bus parking lot. Another bus appeared to be struck within the parking lot and pushed back into a light pole.

Two other buses were found outside the fenced area and had been driven into a wooded area south of the parking lot. Both buses appeared to have been driven onto the cross-country path.

Photo Provided / Tippecanoe School Corporation Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of two Tippecanoe Schools due to reports of vandalism.

It also appeared that at least one school bus was used to crash through additional fencing and driven onto school grounds. At least, one or more buses were used to crash through and damage the playground area and the equipment between the middle and elementary schools.

A school bus was driven off the parking lot, down an embankment, through the fence, and then driven back into the parking lot.

Photo Provided / Tippecanoe School Corporation Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of two Tippecanoe Schools due to reports of vandalism.

According to TCSO, approximately 8 buses sustained damage.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone having information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (765) 423-9321

This is a developing story.