Lafayette police, fire looking for suspected arsonists

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Fire Department are continuing a collaborative effort to investigate arsons that have occurred in the city.

The fires have all occurred on Olympia Drive.

Investigators from both agencies have been collecting evidence, obtaining statements and cooperating with local businesses to gather information on the suspect(s).

The departments are now asking for public assistance in identifying two persons of interest.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s), or anyone with information about the arsons, is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the conviction of the people responsible.