Terre Haute man arrested after flashing gun during argument at middle school basketball game

TERRE HAUTE — A man has been arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at another man during an argument at a middle school basketball game in Terre Haute.

According to Terre Haute police, officers were called to a local middle school for a report of an argument between two adult males.

Allegedly, one of the men lifted his shirt to display a handgun in his waistband during the argument. Prior to officers' arrival, the man fled the school.

According to police, officers and detectives worked on this case throughout the night and were able to identify and locate the suspect in this case around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute. Owens was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.