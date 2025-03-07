Texas man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Texas man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

Salvador Banales, 28, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, followed by four years of probation. The remainder of his sentence, 11.5 years, was suspended. Additionally, his driver's license will be suspended for five years.

Banales was charged in relation to the fatal incident that occurred on March 9, 2024, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and North College Avenue in Indianapolis.

WRTV

On that night, police responded to a report of a crash involving three pedestrians,including Brandon Breedlove, 27. Breedlove was found with severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died. Two other victims suffered lesser injuries, including a concussion and hand-related injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a red 2020-2022 Ford Mustang was involved in the crash.. The situation escalated when authorities received a call from Banales, reporting that his rental car had been vandalized.

Banales claimed that his 2022 Ford Mustang was damaged between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. while he was at a bar. He initially contacted police for insurance purposes and mentioned he was planning to fly to Houston, Texas.

However, investigators secured the vehicle at the airport after discovering that the damage went beyond vandalism. A detailed inspection revealed blood and human tissue on the passenger side of the car.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began searching the Indianapolis International Airport for Banales. They located him just before he boarded a flight to Houston, Texas.

During questioning, Banales told police he was in town for a work convention and admitted to drinking three beers on Friday night and into Saturday morning. He acknowledged hitting something with his vehicle and continued driving.

"I should've stopped. Just left. Didn't think about it. Was just scared for what I'd done. Just made some bad decisions," Banales stated during the police interview.

Banales pleaded guilty to two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury, catastrophic injury or death to another person.

Although 11.5 years of his sentence was suspended, prosecutors said if he violates his probation he may be ordered to serve the remaining time as executed.

Provided Brandon Breedlove was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on March 9, 2024.

Brandon Breedlove was described as a great and loyal friend by those who knew him.