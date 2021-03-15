The Latest: What we know about the quadruple homicide on Randolph St.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were killed, including a 7-year-old girl, and a fifth person was critically injured in a mass shooting police say started as a domestic situation over the weekend.

The Marion County Coroner has identified the victims as Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were initially called to a home in the 250 block of N. Randolph Street around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a woman being shot. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Photo IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with "multiple victims" on Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis.

During their investigation detectives were led to another home at 338 N. Randolph Street. When they arrived they found the four victims inside the home. All four were pronounced deceased with suspected gunshot wounds.

While investigating the quadruple murder, detectives learned that a 6-month-old baby was also missing from the residence. They were able to identify Malik Halfacre, 25, as a possible suspect and the last person to have had contact with the infant. A missing child alert was issued and Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert several hours later.

Early Sunday morning detectives located the baby safe and unharmed with an unknown person. At that time, Halfacre was still on the run.

IMPD/Photo Provided IMPD is searching for Malia Halfacre, 6 months old, who is missing from the scene of a quadruple homicide on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Sunday afternoon, investigators were directed to a home in the 6200 block of Eastridge Drive where they were informed Halfacre was likely hiding. After an hours-long standoff, SWAT eventually made entry into the residence and Halacre was found hiding in the attic and taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 317-327-TIPS (8477) or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).