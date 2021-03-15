'Another great loss': Indianapolis reeling after 7 killed in shootings over weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said the city "experienced another great loss" after a series of gun violence across the city left seven people dead over the weekend.

The shootings included a quadruple homicide that that occurred Saturday night in the 300 block of North Randolph Street. Tomeeka Brown, 44, Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, and Eve Moore, 7, died in the shooting.

An Amber Alert was issued after the shootings before a 6-month-old baby was found safe early Sunday. The baby's mother was also critically wounded in the shooting. Police arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, Sunday afternoon.

Taylor noted the North Raymond Street killings and a shooting in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court where a 23-year-old woman died both resulted from instances of domestic violence.

A 7-year-old boy was found safe after the Lickridge Court shooting, and a 28-year-old male suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Floyd County.

"We cannot afford to become a community that's afraid to ask or seek help when we need it. Domestic violence is real," Taylor said. "It is evident from this weekend's tragedy that domestic violence affects both adults and children, but we must speak up and request help before we get to this point."

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has created more stressors that have led to instances of domestic violence.

"Sometimes, in the home, people are spending more time together, kind of being trapped there in the home together, than they have before," McCartt said. "There are resources out there and we encourage anybody out there who might be living in any kind of domestic violence situation to reach out and get those resources that they need.

Two more people died in shootings Monday morning that Taylor described as instances that involved "an inability to deal with conflict resolution."

"We see that far too often," he said.

Police responded just after 1:10 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near Burdsal Parkway and East Riverside Drive where IMPD said a large party was underway before the shooting took place. Brandon Dorsey, 20, died and four others were wounded.

About three hours later, a 27-year-old man died after a shooting inside a room at a Super 8 motel in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street. Police said multiple people were in the room at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

RELATED | 7-year-old boy safely located after homicide in Indianapolis, man arrested | Suspect arrested, baby found safe after quadruple homicide on Indy's east side | 1 person dead, 4 others wounded after shooting at party on west side of Indianapolis | 1 man dead after shooting at Super 8 hotel on northeast side of Indianapolis

Watch the video below: