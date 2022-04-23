Watch
Three shot at Bloomington nightclub, fourth person found injured in vehicle

Police don't know if the two shootings are connected
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 23, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police say four people were shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Kalao Nightclub off of Walnut Street around 1:10 a.m. and found three people shot outside. According to a news release, "multiple shots" had been fired inside the bar and all three victims had been shot in the lower-level rear bar area.

The three men, ages 26, 41 and 22, were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at (812)349-3318.

About 20 minutes after the Kalao shooting, officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle near the intersection of 6th Street and Lincoln Street. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery.

Officers believe the victim was shot near the alleyway between Kirkwood Avenue and 6th Street.

Police do not know if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at (812)349-3325

