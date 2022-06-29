Watch Now
5 shot, 1 dead in 3 separate shootings Wednesday afternoon: IMPD

WRTV / Dave Marren
Two people were shot in the 3700 block of Guion Road on the city's northwest side.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jun 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and four others have been injured in three separate shootings in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a person shot in the 3700 block of Guion Road. This is near the Indiana Donor Network building.

When they arrived, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wound(s).

One of the people shot is listed in critical condition while the second person did not have a condition provided.

Just before the call to Guion Road, officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way near Camby where a domestic incident led to a female being shot.

Around 8 p.m., officers confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

During the 5 o'clock hour, officers also responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Post Road. The person shot in this location was last reported to be awake and breathing.

This is a developing story.

