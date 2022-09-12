TIMELINE: What happened since Baby Amiah Roberston disappeared in 2019 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — More than three years after Baby Amiah Robertson disappeared, Indianapolis officials announced her mother and her mother's boyfriend have been indicted by a grand jury.

They are each facing several charges.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation is still active. Amiah still hasn't been located.

Here's a timeline of key events since Amiah disappeared.

March 9, 2019

This is the last day anyone remembers seeing Amiah Robertson alive. The child's mother, Amber Roberston, told detectives her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, took Amiah "to the babysitter."

Detectives said Lyons was in the area of Rockville Road and South Mickley Avenue for an "extended period of time" before he returned home around 10 p.m. without Amiah.

March 14, 2019

When Amber first spoke with detectives, she said this was the last day she saw Amiah. It's not clear what happened on this day, but detectives later determined she hadn't seen Amiah for nearly a week before this day.

March 16, 2019

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue to take a missing person report for Amiah. At the time, IMPD said family members told detectives they didn't think Amiah was in danger.

March 19, 2019

During the course of their investigation, IMPD said conflicting statements from family members and additional information detectives learned raised their concerns for the welfare of the child. A formal release and missing person plea were issued around 2 a.m. by IMPD asking for the public's help to find her.

Police also requested, and were later granted, a Silver Alert around 11 a.m.

Later in the day, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue, where Amiah was first reported missing, so they could interview possible witnesses and collect any potential evidence that might help them locate the baby. Forensics were collected from the scene as a precautionary measure and to help with the search for Amiah, according to police.

March 20, 2019

IMPD said it was now working with the FBI in their ongoing search for Amiah. Tips led detectives to search the bank of the White River less than a mile from the home they searched previously. With the help of the Indianapolis Fire Department, detectives eventually said they found items belonging to Amiah.

March 21, 2019

Citing a lack of tips, IMPD canceled the Silver Alert for Amiah Robertson at midnight. The search along the White River expanded downstream, but no new evidence was located.

March 22, 2019

Family members started searching around the White River for Amiah. Then IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said the search was "unsolicited" but thanked them for their help.

March 23, 2019

During a Saturday press conference, IMPD said their investigation become a homicide investigation even though they haven't found Amiah.

Detectives said they spoke with Lyons and he had told them several locations where the infant "should have been" but after checking each location they were unable to find the infant. Detectives also said some of the locations where Lyons sent them never existed. Detectives also revealed during this press conference that Lyons had been "taunting" Amiah's mother about where her daughter could be.

March 24, 2019

Detectives requested firefighters to help search a pond near the Mariner's Village Apartments in reference to a tip they received. Crews completed a brief search but it became too dark for them to operate safely.

March 25, 2019

Firefighters returned around 9:30 a.m. to the pond near the Mariner's Village Apartments to continue searching.

April 29, 2019

Detectives start searching the home of the babysitter on Holmes Avenue, the last place Amiah was believed to be.

This is the house where police say 8-month old Amiah Robertson was last seen alive in March 2019.

Then IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said detectives started searching the home after receiving a tip about something being in the backyard. Detectives took out bags of possible evidence.

April 30, 2019

Crews returned to the babysitter's home on Holmes Avenue for the second day. This time, cadaver dogs and a team from the University of Indianapolis joined them. Together, they dug up portions of the yard. Bailey said they were unable to locate anything to help detectives with their investigation.

After the search, Amiah's mother, Amber, issues a plea for her daughter's return.

"I feel my daughter is still out there," Amber said ."If you have my daughter, please bring her home."

Oct. 12, 2019

About seven months since Amiah went missing, friends and family gathered as they continued to push for answers.

March 9, 2020

One year since Amiah was last seen alive, detectives continued to investigate. She still hasn't been located.

March 5, 2022

Nearly three years after Amiah was last seen alive, a memorial walk was held on the west side of Indianapolis to pray for and remember her.

The memorial walk gave people a chance to celebrate Amiah's short life, her grandfather Chuck Robertson said.

"There's still people out there who remember her and are trying to help us go get justice, to find out what exactly happened to her," Robertson told WRTV. "Whatever happened, somebody needs to pay for this."

Chick Robertson, Amiah Robertson's grandfather