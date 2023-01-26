Watch Now
Tracks in the snow, blood trail lead police man's body on Indy's far eastside

Posted at 9:49 AM, Jan 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say tracks in the snow and a trail of blood led them to the body of a man outside a home on the city's far eastside.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street around 12:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers located tracks in the snow and blood trail which led them to a stolen vehicle. Further searching led police to the body of a 23-year-old man. The man had a gun beside him, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner later identified the victim as Jaylin Darran Smith.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

