Traveling nurse from Maine arrested in Clinton County for child pornography

CLINTON COUNTY — A traveling nurse from Maine was arrested in Clinton County for possessing child pornography on Feb. 28.

According to police documents, the investigation began in Maine through a cyber tip. It spanned through multiple states and was eventually given to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives with CCSO, the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crime Unit and their K9 "Roger" obtained a search warrant at a local hotel. K9 Roger is trained and certified to detect electronic devices, thumb drives, portable hard drives, etc.

According to police documents, K9 Roger led detectives to a man from Cumberland Center, Maine. He is being charged with 23 counts of child pornography.

“I am very proud of our investigators and the time and effort they put into these cases,” Sheriff Rich Kelly said. “The technology we have brought into our department has given us the ability to quickly gather evidence from many sources of technology. This is another example of agencies working together, across multiple jurisdictions, to identify and arrest individuals preying on our children.”