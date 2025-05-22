Two additional victims identified in Brownsburg daycare sex abuse case

BROWNSBURG — The attorneys representing the multiple families who have been impacted by abuse at a Brownsburg daycare center confirmed on Tuesday that two more victims were identified on May 20.

These two additional victims bring the total victim count to eight in the ongoing sexual abuse investigation at Main Street University 4 Kidz daycare in Brownsburg.

Indiana State Police and the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) shut down the facility on May 8, citing reports of sexual abuse committed by a former employee and the daycare's failure to report.

Charges were filed against the former employee, 22-year-old Gabriel Garner, on May 9. He is currently facing 48 counts of child molestation, exploitation, vicarious sexual gratification and possession of child pornography, stemming from an investigation that began in April.

Additional felony charges have been filed for the molestation of these two victims.

Court records indicate Garner's jury trial is scheduled for July 22, at 8:30 a.m.

Attorneys Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer said in a statement, "The scope of this case continues to grow as law enforcement uncovers evidence of systemic failure and disturbing misconduct within the daycare facility."

Owner Nancy Minton and daycare director Jennyfer Lingbeck have also been charged in connection with this case. Both are facing numerous charges, including obstruction of justice and failure to report.

Minton, 73, is scheduled to appear in court for her initial hearing on Friday, May 23, at 9 a.m.

Lingbeck, 37, is set to appear in court on June 16 at 1 p.m.

The attorneys encourage anyone with information to contact the Brownsburg Police Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services immediately.

If you believe that your child may have been a victim of abuse at Main Street University 4 Kidz in Brownsburg, you're asked to call the DCS Hotline at 1-800-800-5556 or the Brownsburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 317-852-1109 extension 2123.

