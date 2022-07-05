Two children, adult shot at 4th of July cookout on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two kids and an adult were injured during a shooting at a Fourth of July event on Indianapolis' east side Monday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of people shot at a cookout.

Arriving officers located and adult and two children, ages 8 and 10, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital. The children were listed in critical but stable condition at last check. The adult's condition is not known at this time.

Police say the children were playing inside of an inflatable bounce house when they were shot.

Police are still searching for a suspect and have no additional information to release at this time. Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.