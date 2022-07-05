Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Two children, adult shot at 4th of July cookout on Indy's east side

The kids were inside an inflatable bounce house when they were shot, police say.
July 4th Cookout Shooting.jpg
WRTV
July 4th Cookout Shooting.jpg
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 22:35:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two kids and an adult were injured during a shooting at a Fourth of July event on Indianapolis' east side Monday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of people shot at a cookout.

Arriving officers located and adult and two children, ages 8 and 10, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital. The children were listed in critical but stable condition at last check. The adult's condition is not known at this time.

Police say the children were playing inside of an inflatable bounce house when they were shot.

Police are still searching for a suspect and have no additional information to release at this time. Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE