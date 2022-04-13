Watch
Two men charged in connection to nine armed robberies across Indianapolis

Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 13, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are now facing multiple charges after police say they were involved in nine armed robberies across Indianapolis.

Donta Allen, 24, and Lance McGee, 29, were arrested April 8 after an attempted robbery at Game Stop, located at 6905 S. Emerson Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT officers found both men, along with evidence connected to the robbery, in a vehicle.

IMPD says Allen also allegedly tampered with an electronic monitoring device.

The men are charged in the following 2022 robberies:

  • Disc Replay at 8210 Rockville Road on March 25
  • Game Stop at 3269 W. 86th Street on March 27
  • Auto Zone at 4606 E. County Line Road on March 27
  • Game Stop at 4525 Lafayette Road on April 2
  • Auto Zone at 7455 Michigan Road on April 2
  • Disc Replay at 7317 US 31 South on April 5
  • Auto Zone at 8525 Southeastern Avenue on April 5
  • Auto Zone at 6055 E. 82nd Street on April 5
  • Game Stop at 6905 S. Emerson Avenue on April 8

Allen is also charged in the robbery of the Disc Replay at 9739 E. Washington Street on April 3, 2022. He faces a total of 10 counts of armed robbery, 10 counts of criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and escape.

McGee faces nine counts of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery.

Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

