Two men charged in connection to nine armed robberies across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are now facing multiple charges after police say they were involved in nine armed robberies across Indianapolis.

Donta Allen, 24, and Lance McGee, 29, were arrested April 8 after an attempted robbery at Game Stop, located at 6905 S. Emerson Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT officers found both men, along with evidence connected to the robbery, in a vehicle.

IMPD says Allen also allegedly tampered with an electronic monitoring device.

The men are charged in the following 2022 robberies:

Disc Replay at 8210 Rockville Road on March 25

Game Stop at 3269 W. 86 th Street on March 27

Street on March 27 Auto Zone at 4606 E. County Line Road on March 27

Game Stop at 4525 Lafayette Road on April 2

Auto Zone at 7455 Michigan Road on April 2

Disc Replay at 7317 US 31 South on April 5

Auto Zone at 8525 Southeastern Avenue on April 5

Auto Zone at 6055 E. 82 nd Street on April 5

Street on April 5 Game Stop at 6905 S. Emerson Avenue on April 8

Allen is also charged in the robbery of the Disc Replay at 9739 E. Washington Street on April 3, 2022. He faces a total of 10 counts of armed robbery, 10 counts of criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and escape.

McGee faces nine counts of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery.

Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).