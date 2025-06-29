Two men found shot dead on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were found fatally shot on the north side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Cornelius Avenue for a death investigation.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover the victims with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

The incident marks a violent weekend in Indianapolis, where five people were killed in separate shootings. Earlier on Saturday, a shooting at Thatcher Park on the west side resulted in one death and left another individual critically injured. Additionally, two people died in a triple shooting on the east side of the city.

IMPD Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are investigating this latest shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the names of the victims once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at 317.327.3475 or email Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.

Further updates will follow as the investigation continues.