Two men killed, two others injured in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting in Downtown Indianapolis and a separate shooting on the city's east side left two men dead and injured two other people, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 900 block of N. Delaware Street. They found one person who was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Police say two other people with walk-in gunshot injuries were also shot on N. Delaware.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to the area. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Around 5 a.m., officers found a man outside of a vehicle who had been shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court. That's near 10th Street and N Mitthoefer Road.

Police say the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.