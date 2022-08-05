Watch Now
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana

WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten
One person was killed after a shooting in the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive on July 3, 2022.
bretton ridge drive homicide.jpg
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 05, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.

Saad Medhat, 31, died after being shot in the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. That's near N Michigan Road and W 71st Street.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced a 42-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested in Warsaw, Indiana.

WRTV is not naming the suspects until formal charges are filed. That decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov  .

