U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana

OHIO — The U.S. Marshals Service says it is looking into leads that a suspect in the death of a four-year-old may be in Indiana and possibly Indianapolis.

Andre McCoy Jr., 21, is a suspect in connection to the September 21, 2020 death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in Ohio.

Marshals say McCoy is known to be in the Youngstown, Ohio area but could be in Indiana. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Andre McCoy. Tipsters can remain anonymous. US Marshals Tipline: 1-866-4-WANTED.

McCoy is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence.