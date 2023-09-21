Victim hit, dragged by car during Muncie Mass shooting is on the road to recovery

MUNCIE — Sunday, July 30 is a day that 27-year-old Shealyn Orr says she will never forget.

“I’m someone’s daughter. I’m a mom. I’m a sister,” Orr said. “I didn’t want to leave my family or kids, and you almost took that from me.”

Provided by Orr

Orr says she and her friends had just arrived at the block party in Muncie before her life forever changed.

“The shots just started, and I took off running. Somebody hit me from behind. I remember going up in the air a little bit and sliding up the hood of his car. I was just lying on the ground, begging, and pleading for somebody to help me,” Orr said.

Muncie Police say roughly 19 people were injured in a mass shooting after a block party turned violence near South Hackley and Willard Street.

18 people were shot — One man was killed.

Provided by Orr

“I was home for my birthday. I spent a month in the hospital,” Orr said.

Orr says she has to use a wheelchair to get around at times, or her grandma's walker. She tells WRTV that she might not be able work as a nurse again.

Provided by Orr

“I have nightmares from that night. I wake up and check to see if my boyfriend is there. I don't sleep through the night as I used to,” Orr said.

Nearly two months later, Muncie Police have not released any new updates on the shooting. Two people have been arrested in connection.

The department says the investigation is ongoing.

Orr still has no idea who hit and dragged her, but wants that person to know this:

“I hate that you did this to me because I have kids. It has affected my everyday life,” Orr said.