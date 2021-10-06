Violent night in Indianapolis: 4 killed in shootings on east and southeast sides

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were killed and one was wounded in a series of shootings Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Indianapolis, police said.

The first shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Welcome Inn in the 2800 block of North Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, police found two victims with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene and a second victim died at the hospital, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

WRTV photo/Jake Weller Two people died and another person was wounded in a shooting at the Welcome Inn in the 2800 block of Shadeland Avenue on Tuesdsay, Oct. 6, 2021.

Later in the night, a third wounded victim arrived at Community East Hospital in stable condition. Investigators believe the incident is related to the Welcome Inn shooting, but they are not certain of that person's role in the incident, Burris said.

Shortly after, police responded to a second incident about five miles from the Welcome Inn shooting.

Investigators were called to a shooting scene before 11 p.m. near East 13th Street and North Denny Street where police said a man was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler Police found a man dead in the road at East 13th and North Denny streets on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

A third investigation also took place just after midnight after the body of a woman was found in a car in the 9300 block of Troy Avenue, just east of South Post Road.

IMPD officers found a silver sedan in a field about 30 feet off the road on the southeast side.

Burris said the woman had an injury "consistent with a gunshot wound."

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler Police found a woman dead in a car in a field in the 9300 block of East Troy Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Police have not released the identities of any of the shooting victims.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Welcome Inn

East 13th Street and North Denny Street

9300 block of East Troy Avenue