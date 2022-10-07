Violent stretch continues in Indy with 4 shot in just over 2 hours Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence across the city of Indianapolis continued as four more people were shot between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. within the city.

The three separate incidents have caused no deaths as of 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to a walk-in person shot at St. Vincent Hospital just after 8 p.m. Around 10 p.m., officers responded to separate shootings in the 2300 block of N. Dearborn Street and the 4000 block of E. Washington.

The string of shootings adds to a violent past 24 hours-plus. Since 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 people have been shot with four fatalities.

This is a developing story.