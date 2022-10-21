Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries suffered in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, police say.

Officers first made contact with the man about 10 p.m. Thursday while responding to the hospital for a report of a walk-in patient with gunshot wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At some point, the man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

IMPD hasn't said where the shooting might have occurred. The department is investigating the man's death as a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner's Office hasn't disclosed the man's identity.

IMPD urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at 317-327-3475 or Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.