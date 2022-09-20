Wanted man leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck into south side Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was wanted on at least six active warrants was taken into custody early Tuesday after he led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a home on the city's south side.

The pursuit ended shortly before 1 a.m. when the suspect crashed a Ford F-150 with that home in the 2100 block of South Pennsylvania Street, which is near Madison Avenue and East Raymond Street, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Don Weilhammer.

Police were on the lookout for the man after he didn't appear for a scheduled court appearance on Monday, Weilhammer said. Officers came into contact with him about 12:30 a.m. in the area of East Raymond Street and South East Street.

There, officers saw him speeding in the stolen vehicle. They initially tried to stop him, but he fled, prompting a pursuit. At one point, the suspect rammed a police vehicle. A second police vehicle was damaged on railroad tracks.

The suspect later crashed into the porch of the home on South Pennsylvania Street. The building suffered damage to its porch but no apparent structural damage. No officers or civilians were injured.

The suspect was wanted on allegations of auto theft, firearms violations, possession of cocaine, and residential entry, among others.

He is in his late 20s, Weilhammer said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the man is accuesed of stealing the vehicle from.