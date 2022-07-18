Warrant for Murder issued in 2016 disappearance of Kokomo woman

KOKOMO — A warrant for one count of Murder was issued Monday for the case of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin, who was reported missing on October 11, 2016.

Kokomo Police arrested a suspect on Monday, but WRTV is not naming the person because they have not yet been formally charged by prosecutors.

The Kokomo Police Department began a missing persons case on October 13, 2016, after her family reported her as missing.

The investigation showed that McClerkin was last seen at a residence in the 1000 block of South Washington in Kokomo.

Investigators have followed up on numerous leads throughout the investigation. They received additional information about McClerkin's disappearance in the fall of 2021.

KPD began working with the Indiana State Police after receiving the information. As a result, investigators were able to determine the events that happened the day she went missing.

Formal charges have not been filed against the suspect, according to online court records.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Lieutenant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324, rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.